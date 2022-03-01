Investigations continue after body found at Brighton-Le-Sands

  1. Home
A crime scene was established by police after the body of a man was retrieved from the water at Brigton-Le-Sands yesterday.
Investigations are continuing after the body of a man was found floating offshore at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands yesterday.

Shortly after 9.30am on Monday (February 28), Fe officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Henson Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, after reports a body was located in the water.

The body had been discovered floating offshore by members of the public.

A crime scene was established, and the body was retrieved.

The body has not been formally identified.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

