Investigations continue after body found at Brighton-Le-Sands
Investigations are continuing after the body of a man was found floating offshore at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands yesterday.
Shortly after 9.30am on Monday (February 28), Fe officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Henson Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, after reports a body was located in the water.
The body had been discovered floating offshore by members of the public.
A crime scene was established, and the body was retrieved.
The body has not been formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.