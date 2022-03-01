Investigations continue after body found at Brighton-Le-Sands

latest-news,

Investigations are continuing after the body of a man was found floating offshore at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands yesterday. Shortly after 9.30am on Monday (February 28), Fe officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Henson Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, after reports a body was located in the water. The body had been discovered floating offshore by members of the public. A crime scene was established, and the body was retrieved. The body has not been formally identified. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

