Georges River Council plan for compulsory acquisition of Buddhist temple

Georges River Council is moving for the compulsory acquisition of the heritage Old Kogarah Inn at 247 Princes Highway, Carton, currently used as a Buddhist centre. The council voted unanimously to proceed with the compulsory acquisition of the site for the purpose of providing public reaction space. This followed a recommendation by Councillors Sam Elmir and Kevin Greene. The council moved into closed session last night (February 28) to discuss the matter. The council voted to approach the government for approval to acquire 247 Princes Highway by the compulsory acquisition process and to have it classified as community land. The Old Kogarah Inn was built by the English family in the 1880s as a staging post and hotel. Over the years it has seen many uses. It was divided into flats and after it was sold in 1987 became the Ocean King Chinese restaurant. It is currently used as a branch of the Nan Tien Buddhist Temple which is based at Wollongong.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e65c2fad-c4a0-4e26-aaa5-9dbdb984e812.png/r34_0_1075_588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg