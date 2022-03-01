Warning: prepare homes for flooding of Woronora and Georges River

latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded the flood watch warning for the Woronora and Georges RIvers has been upgraded from 'minor' to 'minor to major'. A minor flooding event was forecast to impact the Woronora and Georges River systems across Tuesday to Thursday with a flood height of between 2-3.9 metres. The SES is asking residents to prepare their homes and those of their neighbours now to prevent damage The weather system currently impacting Northern NSW is tracking south, and is expected to deliver significant rain over coming days with forecasts for 50mm on Tuesday, 75mm on Wednesday and 30mm on Thursday. This will fall on already saturated ground creating the potential for flash flooding with little warning Unlike other recent high rain events, these downpours will be accompanied by strong winds with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h possible. Under these conditions trees and branches are likely to fall Woronora Brigade, along with SES and RFS colleagues are making preparations to support the community in anticipation of storm and flood damage across the Sydney area PEAK TIMES OF CONCERN Woronora River high tides over the coming days: - Tuesday ~08:40 - Tuesday ~21:20 - Wednesday ~09:29 - Wednesday ~22:02 - Thursday ~10:14 - Thursday ~22:44 THINGS YOU CAN DO TO PREPARE: EARLIER: Woronora Bush Fire Brigade issued a warning after a a high tide of 1.8m occured at approximately 8.40am this morning. "For comparison, current forecasts give the potential for minor to major flooding or a 2-3.9m tide, potentially peaking at around 9:30 tomorrow morning "So you should prepare for water to be up to 2 metres above this morning's levels "This translates to approximately 1.5m deep of water in our station, well above the below image from back in 2017. With localised flooding likely to occur in some low lying streets such as the intersection of Prices Circuit and Menai Road. "If you didn't have sufficient clearance from the river's edge this morning, its time to move your belongings. We also encourage everyone to consider minimising travel during the high tides (9-10am and 9-10pm over the next couple of days) as this is when localised flooding is most likely to affect some roads."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e1c27d94-8163-4ef1-8c15-5ff85bb885e4.jpg/r2_0_958_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Warning: prepare homes for flooding of Woronora and Georges River