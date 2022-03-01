latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Mortdale. Kayla Matthews-Hagon, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Villiers Avenue, at about 12pm on February 28. When she failed to return home, she was reported missing to St Police. Kayla is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm to 155cm tall, of medium build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey track pants and a pink and grey Fila brand hoody. Kayla is known to frequent the Hurstville, St George, Punchbowl and Bankstown areas. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/80885835-3b0f-4399-a862-d41459251763.jpg/r0_134_1300_868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Appeal to find missing Mortdale girl