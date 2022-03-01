latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Sydney's south. Kayla Matthews-Hagon, aged 14, was last seen leaving her home on Villiers Avenue, Mortdale about 12pm on Monday, 28 February. When she failed to return home, she was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts. Kayla is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm to 155cm tall, of medium build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey track pants and a pink and grey Fila brand hoody. Kayla is known to frequent the Hurstville, St George, Punchbowl and Bankstown areas. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Mortdale