Sutherland Shire Council has been accused of being unreasonably restrictive about what can and can't be planted on nature strips. Comments by some residents on social media and supported by Sutherland Shire Environment Centre claim the council is "out of touch". However, the council says it needs to balance the interest of residents who want to plant on nature strips against the need to maintain the safety of pedestrians, neighbours and road users, and to ensure ease of access for services such as postal delivery and waste collection. The council's website recently updated information about the subject on its website and through social media. Residents are required to apply in writing before anything except turf can be planted on verges, and permission must be granted. Gardens that do not comply will be removed. At the same time, the council has confirmed residents need to maintain nature strips "as part of their civic duty". Bruce Heyward, who created the shire's best known nature strip garden and dedicated it to the staff at Sutherland Hospital, opposite his home on Kingsway, would like to see more similar projects to beautify the shire. "I think the council should also consider providing plants from its nursery, but after my experience don't expect that to happen," he said. Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokeswoman Catherine Reynolds said other councils encouraged residents to plant gardens on nature strips. "Georges River, Randwick and Wollongong council provide guidelines," she said. "Wollongong City Council offers plant vouchers, and in some cases grants to do so." Dr Reynolds said advice on the Sutherland Shire Council website was markedly different. It states "Our public safety inspectors are managing increasing complaints about unauthorised works on nature strips and footways. These complaints include unapproved planting, structures and obstructions. All works on council land must be approved. "'Residents may plant turf in the footway without approval. Council supports low growing (less than 0.5m), soft foliage plants being in the footway providing approval to do so is given in writing prior to any works being carried out." Dr Reynolds said the environment centre had been advocating for better verge garden guidelines in the shire for a number of years, but has found the staff position "inflexible". "Research has shown verge gardens create positive community sentiment and build civic pride," she said. "Sensible verge garden guidelines can account for public safety issues, and the space people need to access footpaths. "Shire residents love beautiful green spaces, and the council claims to support this. "Council has many positive policies when it comes to the environment, but unfortunately this is not one of them." A council spokeswoman said the council recognised the keen interest shown by the community in promoting greener streetscapes by integrating a diverse mix of plant and tree species. "While council is highly supportive of residents taking an active interest in enhancing their streetscapes by planting verge gardens on adjoining nature strips, it is important council applies a sustainable framework to guide these efforts," she said. "This framework is applied to balance the interest of residents in planting on nature strips against the need to maintain the safety of pedestrians, neighbours and road users, and to ensure ease of access for services such as postal delivery and waste collection. "As council is responsible for managing risks associated with verge gardens, it is important residents talk with council prior to planting - to find the most suitable plant species, design specifications and materials to minimise risks to the community and the environment, and to ensure the right mix of vegetation is introduced in the right urban settings." The spokeswoman said the council had previously sought feedback on Sutherland Shire's Green Grid strategy - which built on council's cycleways and footpaths to facilitate a coordinated network of high quality green spaces, tree-lined streets and corridors - through several community engagements in the past few years. "This engagement with our community has led to improvements for our local urban tree canopy, such as through the development and delivery of council's Green Streets program," she said. ""Information available on council's website seeks to provide guidance on how residents can create, install and maintain an authorised nature strip garden in front of their property, and council will continue to review community feedback in this area to help shape future policy."

