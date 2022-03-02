latest-news,

A teenage girl missing from Mortdale has been located safe and well. The 14-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home on Villiers Avenue, Mortdale about 12pm on Monday 28 February 2022. When she failed to return home, she was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts. Following inquiries, the girl was located safe and well at her home in Mortdale about 12.10am (Wednesday 2 March 2022). Police thank the public and the media for their assistance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/23cd7a67-9495-4507-8a8f-8f47b3c0cff2.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Teenage girl missing from Mortdale located