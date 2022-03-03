latest-news,

Cronulla bodyboard instructor Lilly Pollard is glad she made a last minute commitment and booked a ticket to Hawaii last week, winning the 2022 Pipeline Womens Body Board title for the second time. Lilly said she booked in the morning.and flew to Hawaii that night. "Ive barely a cent to my name. But if not now, then when? "My life passion continues, back to Pipeline, first trip there since my win in 2014" she said Pollard and Kaylah Pisani from Port Stephens represented Australia and were ironically in the first heat together. After touching down Lilly said it was surreal to be back in Hawaii. "Its kind of scary to jump off the plane and arrive at Pipe on a building backwashing bombing swell-Im so stoked and grateful to be here The Pipeline Women's Pro event started in 1990 with Women's Bodyboarding and now there are lots of women shortboarders charging it with the historic running of the WSL Billabong Pro Pipeline last month-this was the first time in the history of the women's championship tour that they ran a full time women's event at Pipeline. The Bodyboard titles was a 32 surfer event,with heat winners progressing to the quarters and third and fourth to round two with Lilly and Kaylah going straight into the quarters. Lilly said after working as a beach marshall at the men's event the forecast looked insane for their start. After her win she was applauded by three times World Champion and five times Pipe champ Jeff Hubbard. "Congratulations,that barrel at backdoor was epic" he said Lilly thanked everyone for the words of support she had received already. "I'm so beyond grateful" she said "I'm really feeling the love, there were whales out the back and pumping Pipeline for the girls ." She thanked her supporters Hardy Shapes,Reeflex Ladies wetsuits and Podware products for helping making it all possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/fa96f0b1-8013-4d1f-96d4-5d0c55b05816.jpg/r0_132_2598_1600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg