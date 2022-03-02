latest-news,

Local SES units are preparing for expected minor flooding along the Georges River later today. "We will have crews stationed in Taren Point, Wolli Creek. All the usual suspects are expected to flood," an SES spokesman said. The Kogarah SES unit has a limited amount of sandbags available for local residents to use to help protect their properties. The sandbags are available at the front of our headquarters in Harold Fraser Oval (280 Princes Highway, Kogarah Bay). Heavy rainfall has fallen across the Georges River catchment over the past few days causing river level rises along the Georges River. Minor flooding is expected at Liverpool from Wednesday afternoon with levels likely to reach the minor flood level (2.00 m) around 3pm Wednesday, with further rises possible and Milperra which may reach the minor flood level (2.00 m) Wednesday evening, with further rises possible. Further heavy rainfall is forecast today and Thursday which could cause renewed river level rises, the situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued as necessary. For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500 or 000 (triple zero) in a life-threatening emergency.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d0224226-7920-4fc6-9bea-9067b53c482f.jpg/r0_115_526_412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

UPDATE: Minor flooding expected along the Georges River later today