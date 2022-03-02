latest-news, Odeon Theatre Sutherland, Westfield Sutherland, sold, Ray White Commercial

The old Odeon Theatre in Sutherland has been sold, but there are no immediate plans to redevelop the site. At present, the Boyle Street property houses a Salvos store, dance studio and gym. Alex Santelli, of Ray White Commercial, who negotiated the sale for an undisclosed sum, said, "It's a passive investment". "The Salvation Army is on the ground floor and they have a five-year lease with an option," he said. Mr Santelli said there was a good response to the sales campaign. "The investment market is strong," he said. The 1099 square metre property was advertised as "a solid Investment with future development potential". "In the heart of Sutherland's commercial hub, this north-facing torrens title is a unique offering. Comprising two levels, the building is currently divided into three separate tenancies anchored by blue chip tenant Salvation Army," the agency said. "Situated just 250m from Sutherland Train Station, the premises is surrounded by shops, cafes and supermarkets, with Sutherland Public School within metres." Sutherland Theatre, with one screen and 1319 seats, opened on May 3, 1929. "All seating was on a single stadium plan, with a raised stepped section at the rear," says the website Cinema Treasures. "There was a flat floor area in front of the screen which was used for dancing. "Later known as the Kingsway Theatre, it was taken over by the Greater Union Theatres chain and by c.1960, had been re-named Odeon. The decorative stone facade was covered with metal sheets, which remain in place today." The Leader has previously reported how, after its closure, the theatre and adjoining properties were bought in about 1959 by the founders of Westfield, former sandwich shop owners Frank Lowy and John Saunders. Four two-storey department stores, including Snows and Eric Anderson, and eight shops were created, with plans for a further eight shops in the future. However, the shopping centre, which was given the name Sutherland Civic Centre, proved no match for Miranda Fair, which opened in 1964. Westfield Corporation changed tack and bought Miranda Fair for $10 million in 1969 and set about doubling its size. Just when Westfield departed Sutherland is not known.

