latest-news,

Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches are expected to bear the brunt of the East Coast Low which is moving in on Sydney's coastline. An east to south-east swell will send waves crashing directly on to Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches, with the biggest pounding to occur at high tide tonight (Wednesday) - 9.28pm. Severe sand erosion is likely. The swell will pick up tomorrow, with waves of three to five metres. The Bureau of Meteorology warned, "Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing". Heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with the chance of a severe thunderstorm, are forecast for Sydney for Wednesday evening. The forecast for Thursday is: "Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible. Winds southeast to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h before dawn then turning easterly in the early afternoon". RELATED Minor flooding expected on Georges River later today NSW, Queensland flood updates

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e5415575-cb91-44ca-a1e1-4867c01fbea1.jpg/r3_543_5313_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg