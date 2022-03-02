latest-news,

It was a tough night for Sydney FC in its Grand Final rematch against Melbourne City on Saturday, as a heartbreaking late goal decided the match. Despite dominating the play at Kogarah, the Sky Blues were just unable to convert and were downed by the reigning champions, 2-1. Sydney FC had three good chances in the opening half an hour through Adam Le Fondre, Rhyan Grant and Milos Ninkovic, but none were able to find the net. City took the lead against the run of play as a Matthew Leckie shot was saved by keeper Andrew Redmayne, but it rebounded off Sydney defender Paulo Retre and in. Ninkovic equalized early in the second half from a corner which fell kindly for him and a moment later he blazed a shot over the bar as the Sky Blues almost snatched the lead. Steve Corica's men pressed forward for a winner, but it was City who found it in injury time, when Leckie drove a shot in off the post. Corica said he was shattered for the players, as he thought they played well and did their jobs. "I thought we were the better team but we've ended up with nothing," he said. "It's disappointing for everyone and I'm very frustrated because we needed to win today. "That's the way football goes sometimes, it's very harsh and you've got to take it on the chin and keep playing like that and the results will start to come." Sydney FC will now gear up to begin its journey to take on Asia's best in an AFC Champions League qualifier against Kaya FC. The Sky Blues need to beat the Filipino side in a one-off clash to keep its hopes alive of a Group Stage place. It's a do-or-die night of Champions League drama at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah, on March 8. Tickets are available here.

