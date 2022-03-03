latest-news, st george private hospital

Patients needing hip replacement surgery will benefit from cutting-edge technology at St George Private Hospital. The latest advanced surgical option with a robotic arm is assisting total hip replacements performed at the hospital for the first time. Specialist doctor George Kirsh performed the first surgery using the Mako robotic device, which is designed to offer better outcomes for those suffering from non-inflammatory or inflammatory degenerative joint disease. "I have used computer navigation for positioning of the acetabular (socket) prosthesis for well over 10 years but with the Mako robot the software is another level," Dr Kirsh said. "It allows me to virtually assess the hip replacement stability and impingement of the prostheses and the pelvis or femur. I can then position the prostheses in the ideal position for movement and stability. "Time is saved in only reaming once with the correct size reamer and the robot will not let you ream too deep or in the wrong alignment so insertion of the prosthetic acetabulum is very accurate." Prior to surgery, a CT scan of the patient's hip joint is taken in order to generate a 3D virtual model of a patient's unique anatomy. The 3D model shows aspects not typically seen with an x-ray alone. This additional information helps the doctor determine the optimal size, placement and positioning of an implant. It comes as private hospitals are gearing up to help ease the elective surgery backlog. Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) Acting Chief Executive Lucy Cheetham said it had been almost two years of on/off elective surgery restrictions for private hospitals, which added up to significant wait times for patients as surgery returned. "Elective surgery, while not life threatening, is still necessary. It includes surgery like knee and hip replacements or cataract surgery. Making people wait for these surgeries means Australians are left managing pain, low quality of life," she said. In addition, the APRA data shows an increase in Australians taking up private health insurance.

