latest-news, tafe nsw

As the aviation sector prepares to take flight again, there waiting in the wings is Mel Grant of Barden Ridge. Ms Grant, who works at Bankstown Airport, is among the TAFE NSW students who are creating a pipeline of skilled aviation workers as demand increases. A traineeship and a TAFE qualification kickstarted Ms Grant's career in aviation. She is now encouraging other women to consider the industry as demand for people with aeroskills grows. The Australian Industry and Skills Committee has forecast strong future demand for people with qualifications as aircraft maintenance engineers. With only three per cent of Australian aircraft maintenance engineers being women, Ms Grant is a rarity, having made a successful 15-year career in the industry. She kicked off her career by completing Certificate II and Certificate IV in Aeroskills and Avionics at TAFE NSW Tamworth. She has since completed further qualifications to work her way up as a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with Jet Aviation at Bankstown Airport. It's likely a plane full of passengers don't give a second thought to the skills employed to keep the aircraft mechanically sound. That's fine with Ms Grant, who is focused on exactly that, leaving the passengers to enjoy a safe flight to their destination. "I was considering joining the Air Force when a traineeship came up at Williamtown, so I took that instead," she said. "I had the benefit of TAFE teachers who had industry experience in military, airline and general aviation aircraft. This meant I learned skills I could adapt across both of those sectors. Now I work on both military and general aviation aircraft. It's exciting to learn skills, installing new avionics systems and maintaining existing avionics, engine, and airframe systems. "I'd much prefer this to sitting at a desk. Here, every day feels like progress. At the end of the day there is a tangible result." TAFE NSW Aeroskills teacher Russ Hodgkins encouraged anyone interested in aviation to explore TAFE's suite of aviation training. "Our entry-level training will support a flow of students into the applicable industry qualifications," he said. "It's refreshing to see the recovery of the aviation industry. As momentum ramps up, we are seeing strong demand in recruitment across the board for new apprentices and trainees with the general aviation sector leading the way. We're also seeing a significant increase in demand for existing workers in all sectors of aviation to upgrade their skills and qualifications. "As a teacher, there is nothing more satisfying than being a part of someone's journey working toward their dream career, and Mel is a perfect example."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/510a6b8a-ffd6-405d-99ae-a7cfc385b6e8.jpg/r0_143_6040_3556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg