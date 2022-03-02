Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Clean up, live well

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

I don't know how many times I have to say it: "Clean up after yourself!" I won't be the only one with those words echoing around childhood memories. They echo around so much, I find myself talking about the importance of clean neighbourhoods and preserving pristine natural heritage quite a bit. This Sunday, 6 March I'll have another excuse to encourage a bit of neighbourhood pride with Clean Up Australia Day. The brainchild of Ian Kiernan, this annual festival of worthwhile muck-racking has been reminding communities across our nation to take care of our immediate surrounds and in doing so help the whole planet. Clean Up Australia Day is a couple of years into its fourth decade, launching squads of volunteers into the dirty work of cleaning up after those who should know better. One of the challenges this year will be pandemic-related litter. It's easy to drop a mask by mistake, but the consequences can last centuries. Pip Kiernan, Ian's daughter who's taken the helm of this former sailor's legacy, says the plastic components in face masks can take more than 450 years to break down. "Our environmental issues haven't gone away because of COVID. In fact, they've escalated because of the mountain of rubbish that's been created," Pip says. There's also the ubiquitous plastic water bottles and soft drink cans that can blight our public spaces. This litter has reduced with the container deposit scheme which the NSW Government decided to embark on (to keep charities' coffers and the environment healthy) when I was the Environment Minister. Now over 7 billion containers have been recovered under the scheme. The NSW Plastics Plan will see the phasing out of many single use problem plastics by 2025, including banning most lightweight plastic bags from 1 June and single-use plastic straws and cutlery from 1 November. In the meantime, whether it's a can or a bottle, a mask or a dirty RAT, on Clean Up Australia Day please volunteer step up to clean up and help un-mask Australia's litter problem.

