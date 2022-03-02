Residents asked to monitor river levels as Woronora Dam overflows

latest-news,

Residents have been asked to monitor conditions along the Worornora River this evening particularly as the high tide peaks at around 10pm. "The Woronora Dam has just started to overflow, which will contribute to an increased volume of water in the Woronora River system. At this point the level of impact is unknown and remains dependent on rainfall amounts," the Woronora Bush Fire Bridge said this afternoon on its Facebook site. "A flood watch remains in place with potential for minor to major flooding, but no warnings have yet been issued. "We ask all residents to monitor conditions closely, particularly into this evening and overnight, with the next high tide expected to peak at 10:10pm." This morning's high tide levels peaked just below minor flood levels and were now receding. The brigade descbribed this as a good outcome. "Large rainfall totals remain predicted for later today, so a minor to major flood watch remains in place, with the next high tide at approximately 10:10pm tonight." "The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.00 m) around 03:00 pm Wednesday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (3.00 m) overnight Wednesday into Thursday. "The Georges River at Milperra Bridge (AHD) may reach the minor flood level (2.00 m) Wednesday evening. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (3.30 m) overnight Wednesday into Thursday.". Full details here: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/flood/georgesriver.shtml

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/6f897e70-432e-4838-b0ea-912f80c838d9.jpg/r0_133_1440_947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg