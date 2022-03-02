Hurstville businesses plea to save Palm Court car park

latest-news,

Hurstville businesses have rallied in a last-ditch attempt to stop Georges River Council turning the Palm Court car park in Forest Road into green open space. About 30 business owners met with Mayor Nick Katris today to express their opposition to the plan. Under Georges River Council's Hurstville Revitalisation Project, the 31-space Palm Court car park is being converted into open space providing a children's play area with sculptural play element, timber bench seating, tree plantings and a turf area. There will be ten car spots provided around the new park and an extra 12 car spots in Treacy Street but businesses said this still leaves a shortfall of nine car spots that would otherwise be available in the CBD. Work is due to start later this month. But St George Business Chamber president, Allan Zreik said the plans need to be reconsidered as businesses struggle to recover post-pandemic. "Businesses have suffered tremendously in the past 18 months and they are just starting to see a glimmer of hope," Mr Zreik said. "They need all the support they can get. "The Palm Court car park is not only well used by shoppers but also by the public day and night. "The 31 spot car park is an essential piece of infrastructure that we believe needs to remain in its current use. "We urge the mayor and all the councillors to look at the alternative without the loss of vital car spaces at a location that is valued highly by both the businesses and the public," he said. Chris Thomas, chief executive officer of the Thomas Hotel Group which owns the Meridian Hotel opposite the car park, also urged the council to change its plan. "We are not against green space, but just not in this place," Mr Thomas said. "I've got a five-year-old and a three-year-old child and my wife said there is no way she would bring the kids to play in this spot," he said. "If the council wants to encourage Hurstville's night-time economy, putting a park there will actually have the opposite effect." Georges River mayor Nick Katris and Hurstville Ward councillors Colleen Symington and Ben Wang met with the business owners to hear their objections. "They told us they had serious concerns about the planned park, not only with the loss of parking but they don't think it is a good place to put a children's playground," Councillor Katris said. "We will discuss the matter with council officers and relay the businesses concerns and see if anything can be done,"Cr Katris said.

