NSW SES is advising residents and businesses within Low lying parts of Woronora to prepare to evacuate the following area in the next few hours: Properties in the following: . Thorpe Road . Prince Edward Park Rd between Thorpe Road and Deepwater Estate . Deepwater Estate . Manilla Place . Boomi Place . Yanko Close . Prices Circuit between Park Road and Menai Road . Woronora Village Tourist Park, . Menai Road Woronora . Liffey Place . Thames Street . Prince Edward Park Road . Arthur Place . Lower Washington Drive . Johnson Close The SES has warned that floodwaters may isolate the area. If residents remain in the area, they may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for rescue. Where to go if evacuation is required: Prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area. "If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre location will be advertised," as SES spokesperson said. .Simple things you can do now: . Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you. . Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place. . When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads. . Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times. . Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible. For more information: . Listen to your local ABC radio station, . Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au . Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

SES issues evacuation warning for Woronora