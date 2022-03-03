Update: SES issues evacuation warning for Sandy Point

latest-news,

NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Sandy Point to evacuate the following area by 9am Thursday 3 March: St George Crescent. Once floodwater reaches 1.4 metres at the Picnic Point Gauge, the area will be isolated. If residents remain in the area after 9am Thursday 3 March they may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to be rescued. Where to go: Stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Club Menai, 44-60 Allison Cres, Menai or Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley St, Canley Vale. Minor flooding is likely at Picnic Point and Woronora on Thursday morning on the high tide. Further heavy rainfall is forecast for Thursday which could cause renewed river level rises. Thesituation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued as necessary. Minor flooding is possible along the Woronora River. The Woronora River at Woronora Bridge may reach the minor flood level (1.50 m) around 09am Thursday on the high tide. Earlier: NSW SES is advising residents and businesses within Low lying parts of Woronora to prepare to evacuate the following area in the next few hours: Properties in the following: . Thorpe Road . Prince Edward Park Rd between Thorpe Road and Deepwater Estate . Deepwater Estate . Manilla Place . Boomi Place . Yanko Close . Prices Circuit between Park Road and Menai Road . Woronora Village Tourist Park, . Menai Road Woronora . Liffey Place . Thames Street . Prince Edward Park Road . Arthur Place . Lower Washington Drive . Johnson Close The SES has warned that floodwaters may isolate the area. If residents remain in the area, they may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for rescue. Where to go if evacuation is required: Prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area. "If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre location will be advertised," as SES spokesperson said. .Simple things you can do now: . Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you. . Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place. . When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads. . Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times. . Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible. For more information: . Listen to your local ABC radio station, . Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au . Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

Update: SES issues evacuation warning for Sandy Point