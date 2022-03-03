community, sydney dogs and cats home

Increased cat breeding because of the warmer months has lead to a spike in abandoned kittens that have been dropped off at an animal shelter at Carlton. Sydney Dogs and Cats Home has seen an influx in kittens arriving, being brought in by council rangers from Bayside and Georges River. As Sydney's only charity pound, the shelter relies on the donations and generosity of the public to help fund their 'Kitten Kitty' and ensure that every treatable kitten is given the essential vet care required to live a happy life. Head Veterinarian Laura Taylor said often the kittens had health concerns including cat flu, parasites and ringworm, which could be fatal. "We've seen a variety of kittens with different needs come to the Home over the last couple of months requiring veterinary care. It's important that they receive the treatment required to give them the chance to find their forever homes," she said. General Manager Melissa Penn said the kitty campaign was a worthy community cause. "Kitten care can be costly, especially during kitten season when we see a spike in numbers come through our doors.," she said. "This is the third consecutive year the Kitten Kitty has been operating and has made such a huge impact on the number of kittens we are able to treat and find forever homes for. We need to raise $40,000 to continue caring for as many kittens as we can for the months ahead and we are calling for the help of our community."

