The big wet continues

latest-news, sydney rain 2022

Heavy and lengthy, the rain that has been drenching St George and Sutherland Shire is showing no signs of easing yet. A Flood Watch remains Greater Sydney. As the strong falls come down on Sydney's southern suburbs, concerns remain for low-lying areas including Woronora. It comes as NSW RFS alongside Police and NSW SES were door knocking in the suburb to advise residents of the need to prepare to evacuate. The Woronora Dam is overflowing, which is contributing to an increased volume of water in the Woronora River system. It is carrying debris and causing a strong downstream current. Depth gauges at The Needles peaked on Wednesday evening. Steven Bull posted a video on Facebook, showing just how quickly water was rising. "When the Woronora dam over flows this is where it goes. Within 30 minutes we watched the river rise 1.5 metres. Crazy amount of water," he said. Local SES stated that Woronora River at Woronora Bridge could reach the minor flood level (1.5 metres) on Thursday morning, March 3, on the high tide. The level of impact in the area remains dependent on rainfall amounts. Sutherland RFS volunteers from Illawong, Loftus and Maianbar are in Coffs Harbour on a five-day deployment to assist in the flood clean up on the north coast. In the meantime other crews are on standby locally ready to assist SES crews as required. Audley Weir is still closed, and the Cronulla to Bundeena Ferry was cancelled due to the dangerous conditions. Earlier on Wednesday evening, power was restored to Bangor and Menai. Residents at Wolli Creek, which was heavily affected by flash flooding last week, are on alert. Bexley North was closed for several hours in both directions due to flooding between Kingsgrove Avenue and the M5 East. NSW SES Bayside Unit advised residents on Facebook that it had a limited supply of filled sandbags for residents. Kogarah and Hurstville units also have bags residents can collect if needed. Bayside Council has delayed its scheduled clean up services. Public transport services may also be affected. NSW Health has issued advice to people who are isolating due to COVID-19 and need to evacuate their home due to the threat of rising floodwaters. "If you are told to evacuate, you must evacuate," NSW Acting Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said. "Emergency evacuation is a valid reason to leave your home. Start putting together your medicines, extra drinking fluids and comfort items ready to go with you." Sydney is expected to get up to 150mm of rain on Thursday. Further heavy falls and gusty winds are possible. Large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing. On Friday up to 10mm of rain is predicted, and Sunday could get up to 40mm. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/8fd8be7b-59ee-4d6c-8d96-c2b611c83ea5.jpg/r0_25_2048_1182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg