Woronora escapes major flooding, but hazards remain

UPDATED While the Woronora flood warning has been removed strong winds and debris in the river system continue to present hazards. Residents have been urged to minimise travel on the water due to debris and to report any storm damage with the NSW SES on 132 500. Carusos Gourmet Pizza And Italian Restaurant posted on Facebook that it would offer a hot meal on Thursday evening from 5pm for affected families in Woronora. EARLIER Heavy and lengthy, the rain that has been drenching St George and Sutherland Shire is showing no signs of easing yet. As the strong falls come down on Sydney's southern suburbs, concerns remain for low-lying areas including Woronora. Woronora River Public School is closed. The Department of Education has listed the school as non-operational on Thursday. It comes as NSW RFS alongside Police and NSW SES were door knocking in the suburb to advise residents of the need to prepare to evacuate. Water levels began to peak at 10:15 on Thursday morning, at a height of 1.29 metres (below minor flood level) and are currently receding. A weather front will affect the area over coming hours bringing large rainfall totals. This may interrupt the lowering of the tide, contribute to more overflow making its way down river from Woronora Dam and cause flooding of some roads. Meanwhile, the wind is also set to pickup after midday, increasing the chance of fallen trees and storm damage. Overflowing of the Woronora Dam contributed to an increased volume of water in the Woronora River system. It carried debris and caused a strong downstream current. Luckily much of this water made its way out of the system before high tide. A minor flood warning remains in place for Woronora River with concern around Thursday morning's high tide which should peak between 10-11am. The level of impact in the area remains dependent on rainfall amounts. Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following low-lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters: People in areas likely to be affected by flooding should consider raising moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top. Woronora resident Darren Coppin lives by the river on Prince Edward Park Road. He said his family was on alert since the SES knocked on their door on Wednesday night at about 10pm. "We're actually doing much better than we anticipated and we were prepared. The SES checked up on us to make sure we were OK and suggested we prepare water in case we lost electricity," he said. "Luckily we live quite high up compared to about 50 houses beyond us on Deepwater Estate so we've been watching our neighbours and checking up on each other. We saw one boat float by and lots of foam has been building up speed as the dam overflowed." He said it was quite daunting to see the tide come in. "We started moving things that were in storage up. In February 2020 the jetty held my boat under and I lost it. This time we are all a bit better prepared," he said. "There's only one way in and out of Woronora so the danger is ploughing through but it's mostly been just big puddles across the road." Depth gauges at The Needles peaked on Wednesday evening. Steven Bull posted a video on Facebook, showing just how quickly water was rising. "When the Woronora dam over flows this is where it goes. Within 30 minutes we watched the river rise 1.5 metres. Crazy amount of water," he said. Rachel Kirk kept her children home from school on Thursday. One of her children goes to Woronora River Public, which was closed. "The others stayed home due to the worry that they would get stuck trying to get out of Woronora or back in of the roads closed due to flooding," she said. Sutherland RFS volunteers from Illawong, Loftus and Maianbar are in Coffs Harbour on a five-day deployment to assist in the flood clean up on the north coast. In the meantime other crews are on standby locally ready to assist SES crews as required. Trains are not running between Cronulla and Sutherland due to severe weather conditions. A limited bus service is running between Cronulla and Sutherland in both directions. All Bate Bay beaches are closed as a result of hazardous conditions. The esplanade is closed from North Cronulla to South Cronulla. Temporary steps in the corner of South Cronulla adjoining the esplanade also closed. People are urged to keep out of the water as pollution may be present. Audley Weir is still closed, and the Cronulla to Bundeena Ferry was cancelled due to the dangerous conditions. Earlier on Wednesday evening, power was restored to Bangor and Menai. "Fortunately, with the high tide now receding we didn't need to evacuate anyone overnight or this morning," NSW SES Sutherland Shire stated. "Whilst there is more rain on the way today, we ask the community to still monitor the conditions and follow the NSW SES updates and advice as the situation could change at any stage during this unprecedented weather event." Minor flooding is expected at Tempe and along the Cooks River on Thursday morning with the high tide. Residents at Wolli Creek, which was heavily affected by flash flooding last week, are on alert. Bexley North was closed for several hours in both directions due to flooding between Kingsgrove Avenue and the M5 East. NSW SES Bayside Unit advised residents on Facebook that it had a limited supply of filled sandbags for residents. Kogarah and Hurstville units also have bags residents can collect if needed. Bayside Council has delayed its scheduled clean up services. Sydney is expected to get up to 150mm of rain on Thursday. Further heavy falls and gusty winds are possible. Large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing. On Friday up to 10mm of rain is predicted, and Sunday could get up to 40mm. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500.

