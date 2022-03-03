latest-news,

A special link for NSW flood victims has been set up on the GIVIT platform. This is a legitimate platform where people can donate and specify where they want their donation to go to. A non-profit organisation, GIVIT is working in collaboration with the NSW Government to manage donation offers of items, services and funds for people impacted by floods across NSW. For example, they can nominate fuel, groceries, pet care, clothing or Manchester etc) GIVIT will purchase the items and distribute them to those in need. People are being asked not to send unsolicited donations as uncoordinated donations hamper services on the ground. You can register your donation and see exactly what's needed at https://www.givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding Local councils, charities and support organisations can then reserve the exact items or services needed, when it's needed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/42ac6edf-8a84-49c6-8cae-f70f12911253.jpg/r0_91_526_388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Make sure donations for flood victims go to the right place