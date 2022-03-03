Kogarah MP Chris Minns isolating with COVID

latest-news,

Member for Kogarah and NSW Labor Leader, Chris Minns has confirmed that he is COVID positive. Mr Minns made the announcement this morning on social media. ":Looks like I'll be stuck inside for now," he posted on Facebook along with a photo of a positive result on a COVID Rapid Antigen Test kit. "But for anyone leaving the house, please make sure to stay safe. Don't walk or drive through flood water." Mr Minns, wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George are all well and only have mild symptoms. He will be isolating until middle of next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/09a65bb8-7431-45d5-95e8-659a9e2e7be5.jpg/r0_56_800_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg