The St George District Netball Association has joined IMB South Coast Blaze Netball as an Associate member. It has announced its 2022 Opens and Under 23s Premier League teams, with the franchise adding impressive names to both squads for the coming season. Five new players have joined this year's Opens line-up, and St George/Sutherland players Ashleigh Selwyn and Ky-Mani Schwenke have been named in the U23s team. Marji Parr returns as the Opens Head Coach and Sharon Briggs as Manager . "It's never easy selecting a team, however we're particularly excited by the talent and experience in our 2022 Opens side," said Marji. With six returning athletes and eight new players being added to the 2022 line-up, this year promises to be an exciting year for the IMB South Coast Blaze U23s Team. The experienced prolific shooter Ky-Mani Schwenke, 2020 Captain Clare McCrohon and former NSW defender Ashleigh Selwyn make their return to Premier League after having suffered season ending knee injuries in Blaze's 2020 debut year. "We've got a great mix of returning and new athletes for the 2022 season and I'm excited to grow on the success of the last two seasons," said Coach Regan Tweddle. "We are building a strong brand for netball at Blaze and it is something that we all should be proud of." Blaze Chair, Karina Franke, congratulated the athletes selected in both teams. The 2022 Netball NSW Premier League season will begin on Wednesday, April 6 at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/4334777c-a4a4-4324-af74-ebbc4664cf96.jpg/r104_330_4431_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg