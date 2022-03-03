latest-news,

Updated Big waves from the East Coast Low made conditions in Bate Bay a near write-off for surfers today, so many headed for a break just inside Botany Bay known as KP (Kurnell Point), although its official name is Sutherland Point. Even there, the waves were very powerful as Cronulla surfer Dylan Longbottom found in the classic photo above taken by the Leader's chief photographer John Veage. The impact of the East Coast Low on Cronulla beaches on Wednesday night was not as great as expected. Elouera beach appears to have fared the worst for sand erosion, and the Prince Street seawall took a battering, with some hexagonal blocks displaced. Sutherland Shire Council lifeguards were to assess the damage at low tide this afternoon. Cronulla beach escaped without too much sand loss, but was covered with seaweed and stormwater debris. Waves crashed over the Esplanade between Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches at high tide on Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning. Waves washed into the bottom area of Zimzala restaurant, but with furniture already moved to higher ground, there was no damage and mopping up was all that was needed. Sealevel restaurant at North Cronulla had no problems. The front section was closed on Thursday but this was because of maintenance on the floor, which has been going on during the week. The restaurant is due to reopen fully on Friday. Another challenge presents at high tide on Thursday night, which will be at 10.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/2fffed6d-1299-471a-9cad-de402d185515.jpg/r3_0_5313_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg