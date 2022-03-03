Greek Festival confirmed to return to Brighton-Le-Sands

community,

The Greek Festival of Sydney is returning to Brighton-Le-Sands this year as part of the festival's 40th anniversary celebrations. Festival organisers are meeting with Bayside Council tomorrow to confirm the date of the festival day., expected to be in May. The last time the Greek Festival took place at Brighton was in March 2003. The free event will be held in Bay Street and will feature live Greek music and dancing, Greek food stalls, tastings and demonstrations; children's activities and much more. It celebrates the Greek-Australian lifestyle, culture and heritage and the multicultural nature of Australia. The Greek Festival of Sydney is one of Australia's largest and longest-running annual cultural events and is organised by the Greek Orthodox Community NSW (GOC) a body representing all the major Greek organizations. It arose out of the Greek Community's need to express and to maintain cultural and artistic practices. The community stages the Greek Festival of Sydney during the months of March, April and May with a program of theatrical performances, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, folkloric activities, music and cross-cultural activities.. The festival aims to promote the Greek-Australian community in a way that invites interest from all members of the Australian community.

