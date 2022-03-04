latest-news,

Woolooware Golf Club and Golf Course is set to hold its 60th Legacy Charity Golf Day on Saturday, March 12, and the club hopes to more than just top up the $1 million they have already raised for the Legacy charity. Woolooware GC have been running this event almost from the creation of their first nine hole Course in 1959. Every year since they have donated funds to Sydney Legacy with last years 40 thousand dollars pushing the total past the magic million dollar mark . They have held the event every year bar one , and that year through members' donations,they still managed to provide funds to Sydney Legacy. Legacy provides services to Australian families after the incapacitation or death of a spouse or parent during or after their defence force service,and cares for about 80,000 widows and 1,800 children throughout Australia. Woolooware Club President Sid Guinane said they support Sydney Legacy in looking after the Country's service personnel and their families who would otherwise go without. "These funds are raised by our members throughout the year between events and with the help of SSC, our sponsors and players on the day, through green fees and silent auctions." Sid said The new JD's dining room is booked out with over 200 guests and the golf day is almost full with 144 golfers teeing off at 8am after a pre game breakfast. On the day, golfers will compete in an Armed Services challenge, individual Women and Men events, as well as a teams category.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/30c7efa3-e0ea-4630-85de-f783a899d654.jpg/r0_437_5315_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg