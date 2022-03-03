latest-news, Cronulla chamber of commerce, Grind Cronulla, Local hero award, Dandelion Support Network

Grind Espresso is the winner of the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce's Local Hero award. The annual award was established to recognise Cronulla businesses who support the local community in various ways. Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce presented the Local Hero award to Donna Calabro at a function held at Hoyts Cronulla. For the last eight years, Grind Espresso Cronulla has opened for an hour on Christmas Day, with the proceeds going to a local charity. Staff give their time voluntarily and customers fork out up to $50 for their caffeine hit. Last Christmas, $3000 was raised for the Dandelion Support Network, a Caringbah based, grassroots not-for-profit charity which supports children and families in need. The Dandelion Support Network team accept, sort and safety check children's clothes and nursery items for families in need. They work with hospitals and support agencies to provide these items to the families. The charity receives no government funding for the services it provides and relies on the generosity of the community and our supporters to continue its work. Since December 2011, Dandelion Support Network has helped over 12,000 families and now works with more than 200 hospitals and community service agencies.

