latest-news, Sutherland Shire Council, Sutherland Town Centre, parklets, state government, Streets as Shared Space program

Bus and taxi zones, along with car parking, would be moved from the top of Flora Street, opposite Sutherland train station, under a plan to widen footpaths and enhance outdoor eating. The state government has advised Sutherland Shire Council's expression of interest in the Streets as Shared Space program has been successful, and an application for grant funding can be made. The council proposes to install three parklets [footpath extension into the roadway] in Flora Street between Old Princes Highway and Eton Street. Two parklets would be on the southern side and the other on the northern side. Taxis and some buses would move to Old Princes Highway, and the remaining buses would use a new zone outside Sutherland Public School. James Sidrak, who operates the popular 7th Heaven cafe in Flora Street and is about to open another with the same name in South Village, Kirrawee, has been advocating for the change. "I am excited to see the idea progressing," he said. "Eating outside appeals more than ever to people after COVID." Cafe manager Talula Bell added, "I think customers will love it". The Streets as Shared Spaces program was launched in May 2020, as a pilot to enable improvements across NSW during COVID-19 and into the future. The government says, "Piloting temporary interventions and pop-ups has allowed councils, the community and stakeholders to trial innovative ideas that test and build the case for more permanent changes". A council spokeswoman said, "Sutherland Shire Council is investigating opportunities to enhance the vibrancy of local streetscapes by providing greater opportunity for outdoor dining and improving pedestrian access around some of our major town centres. "Under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces Program, council is seeking grant funding for a proposed pilot project at Flora Street, Sutherland, to introduce dining and seating facilities and wider footpaths along the kerbside of this well trafficked area in the heart of Sutherland Town Centre. "Council has been liaising with businesses in the area, Transport for NSW and bus and taxi operators to ensure the needs of all user groups are appropriately considered in these plans. "Should council be successful in its application, it is envisioned that the pilot project will revitalise the Sutherland streetscape, boost daytime and evening dining services, and provide a framework for how council can create more inviting urban spaces to support residents, visitors and the local economy into the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/093f76e2-0ebb-4ec9-9ebf-62b99f79b4b1.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg