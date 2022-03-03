Meet the wonder women of Bayside and Sutherland Shire rallying to help flood-hit families

community,

"When the flood waters rise, we rise up as a community," is the catch-cry of the Wondering Women community group of Bayside and Sutherland Shire. Wondering Women was founded by Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Reynolds in Sutherland Shire in 2016 and consists of more than 1,500 members who meet regularly for walks and other activities. Since they started a Bayside chapter last year they have attracted more than 200 new members. Their aim is to connect women through walking and talking. "We know that walking assists with our mental health, taking our mind off everyday stresses that some of us endure,"Bayside Wondering Women member Joyce Campbell said. Wondering Women have now launched their Flood Disaster Support project to lend a hand in supporting families in northern NSW. "It's important that we support men, women and children experiencing life changing situations with items that will really help them," Adriarn and Lisa said. Wondering Women are collecting bedding and linen, clothing, towels, toiletries, and medical supplies. A call has now gone out for bottled water. Anyone wanting to contribute and drop off their contributions can do so at 55 Oleander Parade, Caringbah South. A Bayside collection point is also being organised and the first lorry with supplies to help families in distress is due to leave for northern NSW early next week. Lisa and Adriarn said that they are grateful to businesses that have also offered their support. Lisa said she contacted Wymap Group managing director Justin Bailey who is helping by transporting the goods to the warehouse in Byron. Stone and Wood, another business located in Byron will work with local distribution organisations to ensure that everything reaches the people in dire need. Wondering Women want not only help others in need, but provide a safe space and opportunity for women to leave life's problems at the door, and create unbreakable friendships and lifelong memories. "Challenging times like these we have to lend a hand" Lisa and Adriarn said. For further information about Wondering Women or to assist, contact Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Crane 0422095890 or at wonderingwomen2230@hotmail.com

