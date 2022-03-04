Woronora residents return home; SES crews kept busy

latest-news, sydney rain 2022, woronora flood 2022

Woronora residents can return home after the evacuation warning was lifted. Low-lying parts of Woronora were under threat for minor flooding but people living in the below areas can go back to their properties: NSW SES Sutherland Shire advises residents to continue to monitor conditions and remain alert. "Drive slowly, obey all roadblocks and never drive through floodwaters," it stated on Facebook. "If your property has been affected by floodwater, make sure your property is safe before entering." This includes checking for damage to windows, walls and the roof, making sure electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. "If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use. "Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use. "Wear protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up. Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards." Woronora and surrounding suburbs including Woronora Heights, Engadine, Sutherland lost power for about two hours before it was restored. Although the main threat has passed, SES crews have been busy. Volunteers worked into the night on Thursday clearing a fallen tree and power lines on Prince Edward Park Road. Local flood rescue operators were also deployed across the Sydney metropolitan area on Thursday night to assist with riverine and flash flooding. Manager of Woronora Village Tourist Park, Jo Parker, said although they were kept on their toes, they were not affected. "We were lucky that it wasn't as severe as predicted," she said. "Some of the tenants prepared their cabins just in case, putting valuables up high. Hopefully the dam stays under capacity and we should be OK. We don't need any more rain." It's good news for families as Woronora River Public School has re-opened on Friday after a 24-hour closure. Audley Weir however, remains closed. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing. The Cronulla to Bundeena ferry has resumed its normal timetable. SES Commander for Bayside, Michael Hoynes, said there were 106 requests for assistance since February 22. Of those, 29 were flood related (water coming into properties from blocked drains), and 76 calls were storm related (roof leak/damage). His team of volunteers put in a combined total of 481 hours, day and night, helping the community since the last week of February. Fortunately, although crews were busy, there were no major incidences in St George. "There was a slight escalation of calls in the past few days but no abnormal spikes," Mr Hoynes said. "We worked closely with Bayside Council, who were able to get their maintenance teams out to identify issues with pipes - they were quick to act." Bexley, Arncliffe and Bardwell Park received the most calls for help. "There's a predominantly older generation so we found there were a lot more elderly people and quite a few housing commission call outs," My Hoynes said. Crews were also deployed to Waverley and Woollahra in Sydney's eastern suburbs to pitch in this week. He said most calls in St George could have been avoided if people regularly maintained their properties. "Most of those jobs could have been prevented if people had cleaned out their gutters," he said. "When they block, water fills up and has nowhere to go so it flows back inside. It would save our resources if people kept on top of that, clearing them out, scooping leaves, every couple of months. It makes our job easier. "But we try to get to every job, even if it's just to educate people. We make it clear that our repairs make the property safer and prevent further damage. It's temporary." For now, crews hope heavy rainfalls have passed. "It's looking like the worst is over," Mr Hoynes said. "It will allow our crews to maintain the equipment we've been using so it's back to fully operational condition for the next wave." Friday should still be wet but the heavy rain has become less likely. There is up to a 90 per cent of rain on the weekend and showers are expected to continue for a few more days.

