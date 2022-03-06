Weekly Wrap: Counting down to kick off

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, Finally, the countdown to the kick off of NRL season '22 is down to single figures. And if last week's final trails are anything to go by, there's plenty to be excited about for Sharkies and Red V fans. In their last hit out before round one, the Dragons met with famous rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, for the annual Charity Shield on Saturday of last week at Mudgee. While the final score, 16-10, may not have suggested it, the dominance of the Dragons was on display throughout the match. The Dragons ran in four tries to two and in the first half in particular flexed more than a few muscles. The post match lifting of the shield was the club's first in a decade. The Sharks were on fire against a rusty Bulldogs on Monday night in front of a home crowd at Cronulla, running out 30 to 6 winners. There were many positives for the home side, including a top run by new recruit Nicho Hynes, who was electric in the halfback spot. The former Storm clubman showed off his impressive kicking and passing game and paired well with Briton Nikora. The only downside of the night was an early injury to Wade Graham, who has had a terrible run of luck over the past 12 months. Best of luck to both sides as they run out for round one this coming weekend; the Sharks taking on the Raiders at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday night and the Dragons travelling up to Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday to take on the Warrirors. Be sure to check out theleader.com.au through the week for our preview of both matches. In other news, Eva Kolimar reports Shire cartoonist Tony Lopes snags an industry win in Australian Cartoonists Association's 2021 Stanley Awards. Tony of course is the man behind the hilarious strip 'Insanity Streak'. Jim Gainsford reports the Greek Festival is confirmed to return to Brighton-Le-Sands. It is slated to be held in May and will mark the 40th anniversary of the festival. Murray Trembath provides and update on the future of the former Odeon Theatre in Sutherland. He reports, while the premises has a new owner, there are no immediate plans for redevelopment. And Jim also reports on a group of wonderful Bayside and Shire women who have banded together to help flood-affected families. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.