St George Matters with Chris Minns: Community fights to save Palm Court car park

Earlier this week, my office met with outraged residents and businesses in Hurstville to launch a campaign to save Palm Court Carpark. Current plans will see Georges River Council remove 31 vital car spots in the parking area between Forest Road and Ormonde Parade by the end of the month. In a Traffic Committee Meeting, Georges River Council claimed that they carried out "extensive community engagement" and "direct communication with surrounding businesses." However, shopkeepers and local businesses have approached me saying that they were not consulted and removing the car park will significantly hurt their businesses. St George Businesses Chamber President Allan Zreik stated that the Palm Court Carpark "is an essential piece of infrastructure that should be left as it is." Chris Thomas, CEO of the Thomas Hotel Group, who owns a hotel opposite the car park, believes the decision "would affect all businesses in this pocket of Hurstville who need the car park day and night." I support the shopkeepers and local businesses in their campaign to save Palm Court car park. Our local businesses have suffered through COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, and they need support. After-hours parking is critical in supporting local restaurants, cafes, and retail shops. But despite the need for more parking in my electorate, Council has sold off crucial spaces in Peakhurst, Riverwood, Kogarah and Carss Park. Enough is enough! Residents in our community should be able to park, shop and dine locally. I call on the Council to listen and support our local community. Georges River Council must save Palm Court Carpark, stop selling Council owned car parks and investigate areas to provide additional free parking to the community. I want to hear your story. If you've lost parking in your local area, please contact my office on 9587 9684 or at kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au .

