Desirable oceanfront

Development of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Occupying the highest position along the North Cronulla beachfront, Solstice sets a new benchmark for luxury living. With never to be built-out panoramic views, the 15 boutique apartments - including two penthouses - will be able to enjoy the view from almost every room. From the sweeping curves of the facade right through to the curved balconies there's a calming connection to the ocean. GNK Developments and Maritima Developments have proudly joined forces to develop this unique oceanfront property. "We pride ourselves in being a 'hands on' family owned builder and developer enterprise and focus on high end luxury developments," said builder/developer Geoff Mailey of GNK Developments, that have just completed another luxury development called Bombora. Layouts are designed to maximise the spectacular views, complete with high ceilings, sumptuous spaces and large balconies. The use of timber floors, stone counter tops and Gaggenau appliances plus helical staircases between floors in the two-storey apartments add opulence. Exclusive selling agent Dennis Vertzayias from Laver Residential Projects said, "This end of the market commands the finest quality and superior designs - it's all about lifestyle." The sales display suite is open by appointment. From about $6m plus (for a three-bed premium view) up to about $12m (for a sub penthouse). Construction is expected to commence mid 2022 with completion anticipated at the end of 2023. Photos: Artist's impressions

