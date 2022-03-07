community, st george police area command, sutherland police area command

These are the new police recruits who have begun life in the force at St George Police Area Command. There were among 193 recruits sworn in at an attestation ceremony at Goulburn, before NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb, on March 4. The students of Class 351 begin their careers as probationary constables on March 7. They will complete their year of on-the-job training and the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable. A total of nine recruits were stationed at St George, and four at Sutherland Police Area Command. St George Senior Constable Jennifer Walsh said there was a mixture of recruits. "The range in age from their mid-20s to mid-30s, and a lot of them are into sport and travel, and they come from different backgrounds including across disability, education, bar work, computer science and electronics. One has a doctorate in technologies," she said. The NSW Government announced in 2019 the delivery of 1500 additional officers across four years. "We don't often see a major event or emergency without also seeing the men and women in blue on the ground doing what they can, whether it's responding to a natural disaster like the current flooding crisis, a car accident or a public protest," Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/2fee7476-9ff6-4ce1-a9c8-0a9a426c0401.JPG/r0_461_4896_3227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg