Rain prompts toxic mushroom warning

They might look harmless but these mushrooms are potentially fatal. A lengthy bout of rain has caused wild mushrooms to sprout across lawns, prompting a warning to stay away. The recent wet weather has provided optimal growing conditions for mushrooms. Growth is common in Autumn or after a week of consistent rain. They can appear anywhere in grass but usually grow near oak, hazel or chestnut trees. NSW Poisons Information Centre is warning people to avoid ingesting the fungi. From the beginning of the year to March 3, it received 73 calls regarding mushroom exposures. Of these calls, 45 were accidental exposures, with more than 80 per cent of occurring in children under five years old. Alarmingly, there were 16 calls regarding adults who ate wild mushrooms, and 10 calls regarding cases of mushrooms being ingested for recreational purposes. Many mushrooms growing in the wild can cause serious poisoning, including the Death Cap mushroom, which, if eaten, can lead to nausea, vomiting and potentially fatal organ (liver and kidney) damage. The poison in one Death Cap mushroom is enough to kill a healthy adult. In 2012 two people died after eating the deadly mushrooms at a New Year's Eve dinner party in Canberra. Senior Specialist in Poisons Information at the NSW Poisons Information Centre, Genevieve Adamo, said the figures were concerning. Mushrooms found in the wild, even in backyards, are not safe to eat, she said. "For children, mushroom ingestion is often accidental. But for adults, we know that ingestion is usually intentional, either from experimental use or using mushrooms in cooking. People don't realise that this could be deadly," Ms Adamo said. Poisonous mushrooms in Australia can look like edible mushrooms from Europe and Asia. Changes in the appearance of mushrooms during the life cycle make it difficult to identify them safely. "Changes in environmental conditions mean toxic mushrooms can grow in a spot where previously only edible mushrooms grew. The fact you have safely eaten mushrooms growing in that spot previously is no guarantee that it is safe to pick mushrooms again," Ms Adamo said. "Cooking or boiling wild mushrooms also does not make them safe to eat, which is why we strongly advise against foraging for mushrooms and encourage people to only eat store-bought mushrooms. Wild mushrooms can grow quickly, even overnight. People should remove them from gardens as soon as they appear. Early treatment is vital, so anyone who is exposed to wild mushrooms should call the Poisons Information Centre (13 11 26) immediately.

