Chinese artists aim to connect communities

The Australian Chinese Heritage Paper Art Club is presenting a new art exhibition at the Kogarah Library Art Space. The exhibition is a part of Georges River Council's Chinese New Year Festival celebrations. "Many of the artists in this exhibition are first generation Chinese Australians who usually have their day jobs to maintain but have kept their passion for and interest in their artistic creations and expressions," Australian Chinese Heritage Paper Art Club spokesperson Ginger Li said. "They also get together regularly to encourage, support and learn from each other. The exhibition also includes five renowned Australian artists Wendy Sharpe, David van Nunen, Bernard Ollis, Peter Sharp and John Dublewicz. "They all have visited China several times, and some have had exhibitions and workshops in China. Their deep understanding of Chinese culture connects them with Chinese Australian artists. "From this exhibition, viewers can see that these artists of different cultural backgrounds have different approaches to art but also share many similarities in their artistic expressions. "Art plays a vital role in the human world. It speaks to people from all over the world, going beyond the differences of ideology and religion, breaking constraints of time and space, and at present supporting people and the world going through the pandemic. "I believe this exhibition will help connect the communities and bring joy and beauty to people's lives." The exhibition is at the Kogarah Library Art Space, at the Clive James Library, 13 Belgrave St Kogarah until March 21.

