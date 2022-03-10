latest-news, oatley west public school, phonics nsw schools

When teachers at Oatley West Public School noticed some pupils performed below reading expectations, they jumped at the chance to be part of a phonics trial in 2020. Fast forward to 2022, where pupils have showed successful comparative results. Teaching phonics, the process of reading and writing by focusing on letter sounds, was made compulsory in NSW public schools. Year 1 Phonics Screening Check has been mandatory since 2021, under the K-10 English syllabus. Last year the check was completed by more than 66,000 year 1 pupils across 1615 schools. The check includes 40 words, which consists of 20 real words and 20 pseudo words. The words are set each year to provide opportunities for pupils to demonstrate their ability to use their phonic knowledge to read a word. The check is completed in Term 3 each year, with results immediately available for teachers. Oatley West Public School Principal, Paul Nash, said teachers recognised additional support was needed in the classroom, after the school's Kindergarten to year 2 assessment data revealed some pupils performed below the benchmark. The findings enabled teachers to form two small groups, as part of a program to support those pupils. By targeting phonemic awareness and synthetic phonics, pupils regularly worked collaboratively with the guidance of learning support teachers. "When the screening was introduced, teachers were pleased because the online tool provided quick and specific results to be able to create differentiated programs," Mr Nash said. "Time was provided to all year 1 teachers to administer the students' assessment which gave them the opportunity to drill deeper into the needs in synthetic phonics." The school's extra assistance from its COVID-19 Intensive Support Program funding enabled teachers to help pupils with their reading development. He said more than 90 per cent of pupils achieved at or above the expected achievement level, up from 49 per cent in the year 1 Phonics Screening Check trial in 2020. On average, students answered seven more items correctly compared to the previous year, he said. "It was pleasing to see the strong improvement results. It was critical for the school to reflect on our practice...to support the foundation of reading and writing," he said. Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, Sarah Mitchell, said early proficiency in phonics was the pre-curser to achievement in reading and writing. "The best results in reading for our students occur when phonics is explicitly and systematically taught in year 1 alongside other components of reading instruction," she said.

