Residents in the Georges River area will be able to access information on Council's website to learn how to protect local native wildlife from Common (Indian) Mynas - an invasive bird that is usually confused with the native Noisy Miner or solider bird. To assist the management of the conflict between the community and the birds, fact sheets, web content and educational resources will soon be available on Council's webpage. Council will raise awareness of the: Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council has been actively educating the community regarding the impacts of invasive species and managing their populations through its annual Fox Control Program. "We are aiming to address misconceptions, misidentifications and ensure the public feedback on recommendations regarding Common (Indian) Mynas education and management informed and captured. "We want to further improve our educational program, raise public awareness and provide community education to support the effective protection of our precious native wildlife." The Common (Indian) Mynas can sometimes be misidentified and are widespread throughout eastern Australia. The species is one of the world's top 100 most invasive fauna, presenting detrimental impact to human health, ecology, biodiversity and native wildlife, as they are known to forcibly evict native birds from their nests and hollows, killing chicks and eggs in the process.

Campaign to manage Common (Indian) Mynas