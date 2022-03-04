A Regal return for local talent in Disney tale

latest-news,

The Regals Musical Society is returning this month after almost two years with its production of Disney's Moana Jnr. "Following a crazy period where all theatre ground to a halt and performance venues in short supply, we are delighted to announce that Moana Jnr will be hitting the stage at the Bryan Brown Theatre at Bankstown in just two weeks," Regals Musical Society president Peter Sharratt said. Based on the 2016 Disney animated movie Moana, the show tells the story of the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian village who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the heart of Te Fiti and saving her people. The musical features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa'i. Performing at the Bryan Brown Theatre in Bankstown as a result of the regular venue of the Rockdale Town Hall being unavailable, the show features some of the strongest youth talent in Sydney. Moana Jnr which includes popular songs How far I'll go, Shiny and We know the Way, is a 60 minute musical will delight family members of all ages. The show features two talented casts from The Regals - the (Turtles 8 - 12 years) and (Stingrays 13 - 18 years) all exceptionally talented!!! "It's been nearly two years since The Regals Musical Society performed a show and your support would be truly appreciated as we help get Community Theatre in Sydney back to normal," Peter said. "Stay tuned for a show announcement back at it's home theatre of the Rockdale Town Hall scheduled for Late August of this year. "This show will sell out and we urge you to secure your seats now to avoid disappointment." The Regals wil present their production of Moana Jnr from Wednesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 20 at the Bryan Brown Theatre, corner of Richard Road and Chapel Road, Bankstown. For ticket information contact the Bryan Brown Theatre Box Office direct on 97079404 or head to our website at www.theregals.com.au and follow the link.

A Regal return for local talent in Disney tale