latest-news,

Sydney FC is gearing up to begin its journey to take on Asia's best in an AFC Champions League qualifier against Kaya FC-Iloilo. The Sky Blues need to beat the Filipino side in a one-off clash to keep its hopes alive of a Group Stage place. After a four-month wait, Kaya FC's will kick off its football calendar, following a historic year that featured the Filipino club's breakthrough into the top flight of Asian football, and a return to trophy-winning ways domestically. To return to the AFC Champions League, Kaya must again overcome the odds against a regional powerhouse, Sydney FC, who are currently in fifth place in the A-League. The winner of the match will enter Group H, where they will join two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors from South Korea, Japan's Yokohama F Marinos, and Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai at a centralized location in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam from April 15 to May 1. The losing side will see relegation to the AFC Cup taking place later in June. Sydney FC's last ACL campaign in 2020 (which also featured Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Yokohama F Marinos in their group) saw them knocked out in the group stages with a record of: one win, two draws and three losses. In last year's edition of the ACL qualifiers, Kaya FC rose to the occasion, celebrating the club's 25th anniversary by besting China's Shanghai Port FC and gatecrashing the prestigious competition. It'll be a much taller task this time around, but situations like this are what this team's all about. One only needs to remember the club's namesake: "Kya" [We Can]. Everyone's chomping at the bit to put on a show-not only for the fans in Iloilo around the Philippines, but also for the many Filipinos who call Australia home. "Aside from being able to test ourselves against some of Asia's best clubs, one of the things we really look forward to when playing in AFC competitions is getting a chance to connect with Filipino communities all over the continent," said Kaya President and GM Paul Tolentino. "Now that restrictions are starting to loosen up, we're eager to get back to meeting our countrymen face-to-face. "To all of our fellow Filipinos currently residing in and around the Sydney area, Kaya FC-Iloilo would like to invite you to come support us at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on March 8. For such a big match on enemy grounds, we sure could use every bit of support we can get and we hope to see you there." It's a do-or-die night of Champions League drama at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah, on March 8. Tickets are available here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/dc5decf7-1c3a-4a87-97df-e3cc1a7dbe51.jpg/r0_218_4240_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg