Football finally

All Sutherland Shire turf playing fields may have been closed but the 2022 new football season still kicked off in style at the Harrie Denning football centre on Saturday. Along with the new season it also marked the start of the new Shire Community Premier League Men's and Women's competition. Starting this month, it will replace the current All Age 1s and Senior Women's A (SWA) competitions. Nine men's and six women's teams will battle out in an 18 round competition to see who will be the 2022 SPL Shire Premiers. The 2022 Representative squads commenced their 2022 season last week, with the SSRA WPL 16s going down 4-2 to Gladesville. With NSW Covid restrictions causing the 2020 and 2021 seasons to be shortened, President Matt Brady said on during the launch it was great to see the smiling faces of the kids, eager to get out and play football. "Thanks to the SSFA initiative for $1 registrations for all age groups our playing numbers have been maintained in 2022 we have over 1560 teams and 18,000 plus players who will take to our fields for round 1 on the weekend of March 26 and 27. "2022 will continue all our club programs to ensure that our players receive specialised playing which will improve the playing quality football in the Shire. "With the easing of COVID restrictions this will allow our Sutherland Titans special needs players to participate in the 2022 season," Matt said SSFA Vice President Laura Cowell said they have introduced the Community Shire Premier League which is designed to help promote a greater level of playing quality in the Sutherland Shire, and to provide youth with the opportunity and pathway to reach their full potential in this world sport. "We pride ourselves at SSFA of being a leader for women in sport and our large female participation rate of over 33% of our total registered players, is demonstrative of the work we put into ensuring equality of competitions, the Shire Premier League women's is our top tier community football competition that our girls can aspire to play at," Laura said as she was awarded the Miranda Local Woman of the year award by MP Eleni Petinos.

