latest-news,

There is a new force in Women's Rugby in Sutherland Shire with the formation of the Burraneer Women's Rugby Club, the first 'women's only' club in the country. It was a successful launch too, with the first games played bringing home a trophy for the new outfit, with a comprehensive victory at the recent 50th year of the Kiama Rugby Sevens tournament. The Burraneer women defeated the powerhouse Sydney Uni team 17-0 in the Sebel Harbourside Kiama Vase final. The inclusion of Rugby Sevens for men and women since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio has seen huge growth in the game. The Australian Women's team won gold in 2016 and the Australia women's national rugby sevens team were champions of the inaugural Women's Sevens World Cup in 2009, and they were crowned World Champions in 2015-16, so the pathways to a professional career are in place. Earlier this month Southern Districts Rugby Club provided their Reblettes' coaches with a new direction for women's rugby at the club. However, after careful consideration, it was made clear to the program that the new mandate did not align with the successful pillars that the Rebelettes' program had aspired too. The coaches believed in their program; one that has grown and developed young women into amazing players and great people, and has wins on the board. The decision was made that in order to ensure that the program continued to provide opportunities for all of the young girls and women who love rugby, it needed the creation of a new women's only rugby club. The Burraneer Women's Rugby Club, a values-based rugby club dedicated to women's rugby, was formed. All of the coaches, led by representative Head Coach Chris Nay, from the Rebelettes' program have joined the BWRC with the ambition to continue to provide a positive female rugby pathway in the south of Sydney. The BWRC will be led by a female president in Maddison Anderson. As a player and working mother, Maddi will lead BWRC and inspire all of the young women who will wear the new BWRC jersey. Maddison will be supported by a dynamic and diverse Board with a range of expertise, united in their commitment to female sport and to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for young women to thrive. The support for this new pathway for women in rugby has been overwhelming with a major sponsor, Workplace Law, with a strong commitment to female sport from community to elite level, joining the club without a tackle being made. BWRC are now focusing their energy and effort on making sure every girl who want to play rugby gets to do so.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/3b52bb76-67d4-4c78-b3ad-85078618f0dd.jpg/r0_165_5315_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg