Another flood alert for Woronora

Saturday was a nice reprieve from the week-long soaking but it will be a brief break, forecasts warn. A new flood watch for minor to moderate flooding has been issued for Woronora and Georges River. This is due to high forecast rain totals over the next three days. More rain is forecast to come, with 80-100mm forecast for Sutherland Shire. Although rainfall totals and tides are not expected to be as high as recent days, residents are encouraged to remain aware of the chance of flash flooding. Earlier this week residents in the suburb were put on evacuation alert. They escaped without major incidence, but the dam overflow caused the river to spill over. Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected low-lying areas including Woronora will be impacted by potentially dangerous floodwaters. People in those parts should prepare for flooding by taking measures to protect their homes against water damage. This may include sandbagging doorways and ensuring gutters and drains are clear of debris. On Saturday, March 5, a 40 metre landslide at McKell Avenue, Waterfall, cause a road closure. With Audley Weir still off limits, Bundeena, Maianbar and entry into the Royal National Park is accessible via the Otford entrance via Helensburgh. The heavy rain has caused caused an abundance of deep potholes across roads. Motorists are reminded to slow down in the wet. Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking volunteers have also been busy collecting floating debris from the water, including tree trunks and pieces of a pontoon.

