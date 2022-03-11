Breakthrough in detecting genetic diseases

latest-news, huntington's disease, muscular dystrophy, fragile x syndrome

A single test for more than 50 genetic diseases will cut diagnosis from decades to days, a groundbreaking new study reveals. The DNA test was developed by researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney and collaborators from Australia, UK and Israel. It can screen a patient's genome for genetic neurological and neuromuscular diseases including Huntington's disease, muscular dystrophies and fragile X syndrome. Co-author of the study and neurologist at Concord Hospital and the University of Sydney, Kishore Kumar, said current genetic testing for could be hit and miss. "When patients present with symptoms, it can be difficult to tell which of these 50-plus genetic expansions they might have, so their doctor must decide which genes to test for based on the person's symptoms and family history," he said. "If that test comes back negative, the patient is left without answers. This testing can go on for years without finding the genes implicated in their disease. We call this the 'diagnostic odyssey', and it can be quite stressful for patients and their families." Although repeat expansion disorders cannot be cured, a quicker diagnosis can help doctors identify and treat disease complications earlier. "This new test will completely revolutionise how we diagnose these diseases, since we can now test for all the disorders at once with a single DNA test and give a clear genetic diagnosis, helping patients avoid years of unnecessary muscle or nerve biopsies for diseases they don't have, or risky treatments that suppress their immune system," the researcher said. Using a single DNA sample, usually extracted from blood, the test works by scanning a patient's genome using a technology called Nanopore sequencing. The team showed the test was accurate, and are now working on validations to make it available in pathology labs. They expect to see their new technology used in diagnostic practice within the next two to five years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/050fcd57-3b16-4515-99b9-5f8a476bfe28.jpg/r0_38_750_462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg