Banksia beauty queen Kristine Santos will represent St George after being crowned Mrs Universe Ltd Australia. The mother-of-three, who is a runway and pageant coach, won her sash in February at Brighton-Le-Sands. Known on stage as 'Kristine Tootsie Aseron Santos', she now has her eyes set on the global crown. She will compete in Mrs Universe in Seoul, South Korea, from June 22-July 1, with 105 countries represented. The international event was initially delayed because of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines exceeding by 100,000 per day. 'Tootsie', her high school nickname, was inspired by a popular chocolate from the Philippines, Mrs Santos' birth country. She hoped her name would be used for greater good, and already the ambitious crown chaser has showed wide support for communities close to home and beyond. Mrs Santos has helped distribute food to the homeless and the elderly, provided relief to Taal volcano victims in the Philippines, raised money for children who have heart conditions, distributed hand sanitisers to nursing homes and churches and schools, and launched beach clean-up efforts at Brighton-Le-Sands. She said her husband, twin 19-year-old sons and a daughter, 20, who has also followed her mother's beauty queen footsteps, were proud and supportive. Mrs Santos, who studied accounting at TAFE NSW St George, hoped her title on stage would empower others. "I want to empower children with their education and be a voice for women suffering from domestic violence," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/337f4a3d-1f32-4535-bc08-2391d5fbc4f6.JPG/r0_204_5184_3133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg