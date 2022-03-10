Helping friends of floods stay afloat

community, lismore floods

Bruce Mitchell of Arncliffe did not hesitate for a second after floods hit NSW. With family and friends living in Lismore, among the worst affected areas of severe flooding, he leapt into action. Mr Mitchell works in transport, logistics and catering in the film and music industry. Many of his friends run galleries around the northern rivers region of NSW. "In the past 20 years I've built up a large network of friends - a lot of the Sydney creative family moved up there, and I've also got two sister-in-laws there," he said. "When it all happened I lost contact with family members as water was encroaching, didn't hear from them for days. One friend is living with a tin roof over his head. It's quite devastating." Compelled to help, Mr Mitchell put a call on Facebook for donations from the St George community. "The generosity is overwhelming, it keeps coming. So many lovely people have offered things like bedding and cupboards, but we can't send it all up yet - they are in the clean-up stage," he said. "They haven't really had time to process the loss of personal items. "My plan was to break it down, take photos and send them to people on the ground who will tell me what is in most demand." These include mops, buckets, gloves, jerry cans for fuel, batteries, vinegar and clove oil for mould removal, towels, a generator, gurneys, dry socks and underwear. "Masks are also in demand because there was a big asbestos boom in the 40s," Mr Mitchell said. He has also collected more than $3000 for flood victims within two days. A friend filled his trailer and made the eight hour drive to those in need. Also supporting communities in flood affected regions, is Sutherland Shire business NGD Waterworks. The business, which installs jettys and pontoons, has taken its large barge to the Hawkesbury where they are using it to deliver hay and food to the local farmers for their animals.

