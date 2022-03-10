community, the grand roxy brighton-le-sands, russian nights

An event that celebrates Russian culture at Brighton-Le-Sands has been suspended, in light of conflict in Ukraine. Party and entertainment service organiser Russian Nights has cancelled its monthly gathering, which is held at The Grand Roxy. Organisers posted on Facebook that they could not continue to provide light entertainment until peace was returned. Russian Nights hosts events with Russian music, dancing and serves traditional cuisine over a paid banquet for guests who unite for either a birthday, anniversary, religious celebration or corporate event. It has been operating in Sydney for the past eight years, launching at Bondi and relocating to The Grand Roxy three years ago. Event spokesman Anatoly Kirievsky said events were on hold out of respect. "We felt at this point in time it was not appropriate," he said. "It wouldn't be right to enjoy ourselves while our brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers are being killed from relentless bombardment. What is happening is crime against humanity." Its most recent event was in late 2021. Events are popular, and attract about 150 guests. "Majority are Russians but we have a mixture of cultures," Mr Kirievsky said. "It's also an opportunity for musicians and staff so that's a significant loss." Mr Kirievsky, who is originally from Kiev, has family and friends fearing for their lives. "We try to stay in touch at night, knowing they are going to bed alive, and we call them first thing in the morning to hear their voice," he said. "My best friend is staying in Kiev, making molotov cocktails. My future son-in-law is a Russian solider. He doesn't agree with the orders placed on the armed forces." Putting the brakes on the St George event is another blow to organisers, who only recently re-started events after lockdown. "There was a pause because of COVID-19. We were just about the begin events again when restrictions were removed, then the war started," Mr Kirievsky said. He said while most of their guests were against the war, it had raised some tensions within communities. "Within the Ukrainian speaking community, we are 100 per cent supportive of Ukraine defending. With the Russian speaking community, it is rather fleeting," he said. "Thankfully, a small fraction are staunch pro-Putin supporters. You show them a video of people being murdered in Ukraine and they say it's footage of Ukrainian forces bombarding their own. They are buying the propaganda and don't accept reality. The others choose not to talk about it." He promises Russian Nights "will be back". "There is every chance the war will become worse. Putin could continue to turn Ukrainian cities into rubble, or Ukraine continues to hold out and Russia pulls back. Most likely scenario is an internal overthrow of the defence minister," Mr Kirievsky said. "We need to wait for the guns to fall silent, and consult with community and staff, whether we will be able to celebrate our heroes."

