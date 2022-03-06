latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, Alex Dore, Scott Morrison, federal intervention, melanie Gibbons, jenny ware

The question of who will be the Liberal candidate for the seat of Hughes is still anyone's guess after the party's federal executive intervention in the NSW division, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. It is unclear whether local branch members will get to choose their candidate or if one of the preselection nominees or an outsider will get the nod from the state executive or a selection committee to take on Craig Kelly, who quit the Liberals and has since joined the United Australia Party. The federal executive on Friday appointed a committee of three to oversee the NSW division until 5pm on Tuesday by which time decisions must be made on three of the nine seats where candidates need to be chosen. This move paves the way for three sitting MPs, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, Environment Minister Sussan Ley and backbencher Trent Zimmerman to avoid preselection battles. The NSW division was also given until March 25 "to rectify the circumstances that candidates have not yet been selected and endorsed" for the other six seats, including Hughes. The committee that has effectively taken over the state division comprises Mr Morrison, Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has delegated the role to the Minister for Multiculturalism and MP for Oatley Mark Coure, his representative on State Executive, and former party president Chris McDiven. Party sources said attention would turn to the other six seats once the situation in the first three was resolved. Some branch members in Hughes expect the delayed preselection ballot will now take place, but there is a strong alternative view there will be insufficient time given a May election is likely to be called soon after the March 29 federal budget. A plebiscite takes seven weeks under the NSW Liberal Party's constitution. If there is no plebiscite, the choice will be between Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons and Gymea Bay lawyer Jenny Ware, who both nominated for preselection, and management consultant and Manly resident Alex Dore, who did not nominate but has strong support within the party. Ms Gibbons is handicapped by the fact that her selection would mean another state byelection for her seat of Holsworthy, where the margin is just 3.2 per cent and a loss to Labor would be a disaster for the Perrottet government.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/84213b3f-fae6-41b9-8970-ca631d0b3cb9.jpg/r0_347_4529_2906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg